Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Sells $183,075.20 in Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Otto C. Morch sold 57,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $183,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.26. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,249,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 64,724 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1,437.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 286,049 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 216.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 154,644 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HDSN. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.