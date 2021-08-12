Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.87. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 3.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.20%.

WES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

