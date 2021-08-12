Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Track Group had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 42,997.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter.
TRCK stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Track Group has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.84.
