Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was downgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $142.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $97.04 and a 52-week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 71,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after buying an additional 22,416 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

