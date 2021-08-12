Michael C. Jonas Sells 12,758 Shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 12,758 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $218,034.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael C. Jonas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Michael C. Jonas sold 13,399 shares of Zedge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $248,283.47.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.10 million, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24. Zedge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 33.80%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zedge in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZDGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zedge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 132.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 936.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zedge by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Zedge during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

