Standard Motor Products, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Standard Motor Products has decreased its dividend payment by 34.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Standard Motor Products has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $237,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,181 shares of company stock worth $2,108,895 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

