GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.04.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.