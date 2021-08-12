Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $456.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $301.76 and a one year high of $462.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.78.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.67.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.