BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.74.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

