BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
NYSE MHN opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $15.16.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
