Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of OIA opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.21. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $8.54.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
