Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 296 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 472,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,059,000 after acquiring an additional 110,864 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $712,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,923. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.41.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $80.38 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

