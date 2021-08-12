The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.85.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
