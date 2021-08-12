United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock Position Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

