Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

VIAV stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.06. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,318 shares of company stock worth $982,104 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

