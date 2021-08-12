AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in AutoNation by 14.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $60,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,405 shares of company stock worth $21,379,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.93. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $125.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

