STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in STERIS by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in STERIS by 88.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $217.58 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $151.79 and a 52-week high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

