Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $510,417,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $56,000,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $204,741,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $168,660,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $162,459,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $52.91 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.92.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

