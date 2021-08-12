Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 19,141 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,141 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,318,000 after buying an additional 206,788 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Catalent by 688.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after buying an additional 107,743 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 22.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTLT opened at $118.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

