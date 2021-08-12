Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMI opened at $246.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

