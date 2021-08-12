ALLETE, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:ALE)

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

ALLETE has raised its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ALLETE has a payout ratio of 79.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect ALLETE to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

ALE stock opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

