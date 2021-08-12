Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 481 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,412 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,644,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,755,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.00.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.