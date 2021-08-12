Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 517 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Maximus by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,820 shares of company stock worth $4,369,933. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

