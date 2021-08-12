Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 171,916 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171,916 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $87,000. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 21.2% in the first quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 2,282,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 67,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

