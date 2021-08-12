Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Agilysys by 81.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agilysys by 27.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,896.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,815,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,865,794. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AGYS shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

