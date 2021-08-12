Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 169.2% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 195,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter.

RDIV opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $43.73.

