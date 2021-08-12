Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 706 Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 379.6% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,174.3% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 82,821 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000.

OIH stock opened at $190.60 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 52-week low of $87.48 and a 52-week high of $248.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.87.

