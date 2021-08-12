Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 706 Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 410.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 317,853 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter worth $21,790,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,387,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 82,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,144,000.

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $190.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.87. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 52 week low of $87.48 and a 52 week high of $248.09.

