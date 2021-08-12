Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGYS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Agilysys by 76.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $527,502.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,178,432.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,865,794. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.14 and a beta of 1.48. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.