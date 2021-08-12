Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $41.45 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05.

