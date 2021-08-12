Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after buying an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after buying an additional 352,238 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after buying an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,295,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

NYSE:RIO opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.26%.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

