New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Greif were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 14.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $66.03.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

