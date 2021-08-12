New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in World Fuel Services by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 878,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,585,747.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Paul Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,315.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,197 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE INT opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.31. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.