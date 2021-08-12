Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Issues Earnings Results

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Penumbra updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

PEN stock opened at $255.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.91. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,599.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $657,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,726 shares of company stock valued at $719,459 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

