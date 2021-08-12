Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

TSN opened at $80.18 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

