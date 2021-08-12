Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.29 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.500 EPS.
Shares of Progyny stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $116,846.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $53,956,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,417,403 shares of company stock worth $86,540,823. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
