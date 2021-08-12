Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.29 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $116,846.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $53,956,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,417,403 shares of company stock worth $86,540,823. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

