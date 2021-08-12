Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Holdings Boosted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,732,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 820,931 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 436,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,358,000 after buying an additional 265,384 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

FULT stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.96. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

