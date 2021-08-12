New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Rollins were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Rollins by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

