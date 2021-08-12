State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $950,000 Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 69.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,748 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter worth $19,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 104.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,523,000 after acquiring an additional 233,577 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGO stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $54.94.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

