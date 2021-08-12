State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Mesa Laboratories worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $277.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total value of $363,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.28, for a total transaction of $221,498.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,683 shares of company stock worth $6,959,228. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

