M&G (LON:MNG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

M&G (LON:MNG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered M&G to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 234 ($3.06) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&G has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 243.33 ($3.18).

MNG stock opened at GBX 227 ($2.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 233.16.

In related news, insider Clive Adamson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £1,185 ($1,548.21).

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

