Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) to Hold

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

ISBA opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.22 million and a PE ratio of 13.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09. Isabella Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

