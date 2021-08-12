Credit Suisse Group Lowers Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,430

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,689.33 ($22.07).

LON:HL opened at GBX 1,480.50 ($19.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,623.28. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of £7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 21.43.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

