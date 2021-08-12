Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

