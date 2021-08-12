Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

REZI opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.74.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,217,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,183,000 after acquiring an additional 359,970 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.