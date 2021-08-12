Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SFSHF. Liberum Capital raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Safestore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.97. Safestore has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

