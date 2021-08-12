Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.22

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.22 and last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.