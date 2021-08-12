Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Gap Up to $24.75

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.75, but opened at $27.07. Purple Innovation shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 24,406 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRPL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,657.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 125,624 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

