Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 253,428 shares.The stock last traded at $20.33 and had previously closed at $19.28.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWIR shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

