BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Gap Up to $27.72

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.72, but opened at $29.11. BRP Group shares last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 1,889 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

